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Google responds to claims on X

Responding to a user on X, the official Google Cloud India handle said: “These rumours are totally inaccurate. Last week, Google Cloud made a small organisational change in India, and approximately 30 roles were eliminated as part of a re-prioritisation of work,”

The Google Cloud India account, verified on X as an official organisation, issued the clarification after a user claimed there had been “huge” layoffs at Google India and asked what was happening. Other users had earlier shared unverified claims that Google employees were panicking or had received layoff notices.

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Alphabet's workforce has grown steadily in recent quarters, though it has sought to move resources towards priority areas. Google has also extended voluntary buyout offers to employees in several countries.

The development follows Microsoft's offer last month of voluntary exit packages to about 60,000 employees, including eligible teams in India. The number represented about a quarter of Microsoft's workforce.

Google maintained that reports of large-scale layoffs in India were inaccurate, with the company saying the organisational change at Google Cloud affected approximately 30 roles.