MUST READ: 'Truly a Gift': Sundar Pichai credits IIT Kharagpur for life, career on its 75 years

Pichai’s personal connection

“IIT Kharagpur is driving groundbreaking work in areas like Indic languages, agriculture, and education, and Google is excited to help accelerate this impact with a new partnership,” Pichai said.

He added: “Looking forward to seeing this collaboration shape the path for the next generation of students, just as IIT Kharagpur shaped my own.”

Pichai also linked the initiative to India’s wider AI ambitions, saying programmes of this kind could help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that the benefits of AI reach everyone in India.

Where the money will go

Google said the funding will support three broad areas: advanced AI research, expanded educational opportunities, and AI capacity-building across the campus.

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The research agenda includes applied AI projects in:

Indic languages and language technology

Agriculture

Materials science

Educational technology

The initiative is also expected to fund AI training for students and faculty, while helping IIT Kharagpur upgrade its technology infrastructure.

The announcement comes as India pushes to develop indigenous AI capabilities, computing infrastructure and a larger AI-skilled workforce under the IndiaAI Mission. Google’s funding is expected to help IIT Kharagpur turn AI research into practical solutions for Indian-language access, farming, education and advanced materials.

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Google’s earlier grants to IITs

Google has previously provided funding to several IITs in the country to support AI research.

In December 2025, the company announced $8 million in funding for government-established AI Centres of Excellence, including the Airawat Research Foundation at IIT Kanpur; the AI Centre of Excellence for Education at

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IIT Madras and Alliance for Next-Gen Nourishment through Agriculture Modernisation (ANNAM.AI) at IIT Ropar.

It also committed $2 million to establish an Indic Language Technologies Research Hub at IIT Bombay, set up in memory of Professor Pushpak Bhattacharyya, a pioneer in Indic language technologies and a Visiting Researcher at Google DeepMind.

Earlier, in 2022, Google provided a $1 million grant to IIT Madras to establish a multidisciplinary Centre for Responsible AI.