Travelling? Try these steps to get some peace and go invisible on WhatsApp

Are you travelling somewhere and don't want to get annoyed by the messages on WhatsApp? Well, there is a way to get rid of the messaging app without deleting it. There are times when you don't want to use WhatsApp or at least want to receive messages on it. While you have the option to mute all your WhatsApp messages, people might end up thinking that you are either ignoring them or something is wrong.

If your mobile data or Wi-Fi is enabled on your smartphone, then you will get messages on WhatsApp and you won't be able to stop them unless you turn off your data. Even if you turn off background data for this app or keep WhatsApp closed, you will still receive notifications for new messages. If you are thinking that turning off the blue tick for your messages would help you ignore people on WhatsApp, then there is no point because the app will not stop sending you messages and disabling this feature actually means that the sender won't be able to know whether you have read messages or not.

Do keep in mind that whenever you will open this messaging app, WhatsApp will always show everyone that you are online and there is still no option to hide that. If you don't want to use WhatsApp for some time, then there is a way to disappear and not receive messages without deleting the app. Here's how to do that.

How to disappear from WhatsApp without deleting messaging app

The process is pretty simple and it will take less than 1 minute to do this. All you need to do is change one setting and your work will be done.

Step 1: Long press on the WhatsApp app and tap on "App info" icon.

Step 2: You will now see a "Force Stop" option on the top. You just need to tap on it and that's it.

Step 3: Close the WhatsApp app in the background. Once this is done, you will stop receiving messages on this app.

Note: If you follow this trick, the sender will only see one tick, which basically means that the message is not delivered to you. A double tick means the message is delivered to you, but you haven't read it. Blue ticks mean the message has been read by the receiver.

