WhatsApp will soon give users the option to recover deleted messages

WhatsApp is working on a host of interesting features which will enhance the user experience. The messaging app is reportedly working on a new feature which will let users recover their deleted messages. The feature was spotted in the recent Android beta update for WhatsApp. So, for instance, if you have accidentally deleted the message you sent to someone, you can recover the message. The current setup does not allow users to recover deleted messages.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp will provide the Undo button to users when they accidentally delete a message after sending it. "a snackbar shows up when an attempt to delete a message for you is detected: in this case, you have a few seconds to recover the message if you previously wanted to delete it for everyone,". So immediately after you hit the "delete for me" option, the undo button will appear. You can tap on that to correct your actions if you wish.

For now, the feature has been made available to only selected beta testers. You will have to install the latest beta update from the Play Store, so be sure to update your version of WhatsApp. If the snackbar does not appear when you use "delete for me" despite installing the latest beta, it means your WhatsApp account is still not eligible to get the feature but don't worry. Do not worry as WhatsApp will make the feature available to more beta users in the coming days.

On a related note, WhatsApp is working on another feature that will let users hide their phone numbers from unknown users. The feature was first supported by Wabetainfo, a website that tracks all the activities related to the messaging app. WhatsApp is slated to release a beta version 2.22.17.23 and only the beta testers will have access to the feature. WhatsApp is currently testing the feature on Android only. iOS beta testers may get the feature in the future. The feature will also be limited to WhatsApp communities. The messaging app had previously discussed hiding phone numbers from community members with the Verge.

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart informed the publication that when a person is added to a community, his phone number will be hidden except from admins and the people he is in a specific sub-group with.

