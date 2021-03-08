Vodafone Idea leads in voice quality in February, fewer Vi users saying hello hello again and again

Highlights Idea scored 4.8 out of 5 voice quality rating in February 2021, Vodafone scored 4.2 out of 5 voice quality rating.

In terms of indoor call quality, TRAI MyCall app users gave an overall rating of 4.2 out of 5.

Reliance Jio and BSNL scored 3.9 out of 5 voice quality ratings.

Vodafone Idea or Vi has yet again topped the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) voice call quality charts for the fourth month in a row, this time for the month of February 2021. The telecom company has maintained its top rank in terms of call quality since November last year. TRAI counts Vodafone and Idea as two separate telecom companies on its MySpeed and My Calls portals despite the recent merger of Vodafone and Idea -- Vi.

According to TRAI's MyCall Dashboard data which crowdsources data collected through the TRAI MyCall app, Idea scored 4.8 out of 5 voice quality rating in February 2021, Vodafone scored 4.2 out of 5 voice quality rating, Reliance Jio scored 3.9 out of 5 voice quality rating, BSNL scored 3.9 out of 5 voice quality rating, and Airtel scored 3.6 out of 5 voice quality rating.



Reliance Jio customers gave 3,626 feedbacks that comprised 29.7 per cent, Idea customers gave 35.4 per cent or 13,499 feedbacks. Airtel customers recorded 17.9 per cent or 6,822 responses. Vodafone recorded 5,541 or 14.5 per cent of the feedback while BSNL recorded 1891 or 5 per cent feedback responses.

Coming to the call quality responses, 32,038 or 83.96 per cent of customers rated the call quality experience as satisfactory, 2145 or 5.62 per cent customers rated the call quality experience as call dropped, and 3975 or 10.42 per cent customers rated the call quality experience as poor voice quality. In terms of indoor call quality, TRAI MyCall app users gave an overall rating of 4.2 out of 5, outdoor call quality rating was at 4.1 out of 5, and traveling call quality was rated at 4.4 out of 5.

Vi recently introduced high-speed nighttime data for users between 12AM and 7AM at no additional cost. The telco has also announced two new prepaid plans that will give users health insurance benefits. The two new prepaid plans are priced at Rs 51 and Rs 301. They are currently listed on Vi's website and are available to everyone. Coming to the plans, the Rs 51 prepaid plan is only an SMS plan while the Rs 301 is a combo plan that offers data, calling, and SMS benefits. Both the plans give hospicare insurance cover benefits to users. "Get Rs 1000 per day for hospitalisation; Double payout of Rs 2000 per day for ICU hospitalisation," reads Vi's website under the details of Rs 51 and Rs 301 prepaid plan.