Cockroach Awami Party comes up in Pakistan after India's viral Cockroach Janta Party

A new political party has surfaced in Pakistan — and it shares its spirit, and its name, with a very resilient insect. The Cockroach Awami Party (CAP) has made its debut in Pakistan just days after India's Cockroach Janta Party grabbed global attention, drawing obvious comparisons between the two neighbours.

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Both parties lean on the cockroach's legendary survival instinct as their central metaphor — a not-so-subtle dig at political systems that seem impossible to clean up. Whether the CAP has serious political ambitions or is making a satirical statement, its arrival has already sparked lively debate on both sides of the border.

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What is the Cockroach Awami Party?

The Cockroach Awami Party is a satirical social media movement that emerged in Pakistan, days after India's Cockroach Janta Party gained massive online traction. The name roughly translates into the Cockroach People's Party, as Awami means people's or public in Urdu.

According to one of its Instagram posts, the Cockroach Awami Party is "a movement created by every student, middle-class citizen, unemployed graduate, hostel resident, freelancer, and tired Pakistani trying to survive the system every single day.

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A Twitter page, which goes by @CockroachAP said, "Jinhein system ne cockroach samjha, hum unhi awaam ki awaaz hain."

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What does it stand for?

Going by its social media presence so far, the Cockroach Awami Party appears to stand for youngsters' frustrations such as unemployment, inflation, rising education costs, false promises by politicians, VIP culture and broken systems. Unlike the Cockroach Janta Party, it does not yet have a manifesto, leadership structure or election agenda.

How is it different from the Cockroach Janta Party?

Founded by Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP began as satire but quickly evolved into a large online youth movement. In contrast, the Cockroach Awami Party is primarily a meme trend and parody content ecosystem limited to social media and does not have a central founder.

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The Cockroach Janta Party came into fruition after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant compared unemployed youth to cockroaches, whereas the CAP is mostly inspired by India's viral trend. While the Cockroach Janta Party is seen by many as a broader Gen Z protest movement, the Cockroach Awami Party is focused on humorous imitation of the Indian trend.