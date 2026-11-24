Bihar, UP and Haryana lead expansion

Between 2015 and 2026, Bihar recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% in active companies, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Haryana at 13% each. In comparison, Karnataka recorded 9% growth, Gujarat 8%, Maharashtra 6% and Delhi 3%.

As of June 2026, Uttar Pradesh had 1.87 lakh active companies, followed by Haryana with 87,221 and Bihar with 58,117. Uttar Pradesh alone recorded nearly 28,000 new company registrations in the preceding 12 months.

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While Maharashtra remains the largest corporate hub, the faster expansion in emerging states points towards a more geographically diversified entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Infrastructure and cheaper capital drive growth

Improved road connectivity, electricity availability, digital infrastructure and workforce training are facilitating business expansion in emerging markets. Weighted average lending rates on corporate loans have also declined by around 200 basis points over the past decade.

Stronger public sector bank balance sheets, increased NBFC lending to MSMEs and government-backed financing schemes have further improved capital accessibility.

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Between FY21 and FY26, outstanding bank credit grew at a CAGR of 20% in Haryana, 16% in Uttar Pradesh and 15% in Bihar.

Uttar Pradesh's industrial policies, meanwhile, are targeting electronics, electric vehicles, defence manufacturing, food processing and traditional textile clusters through infrastructure development and financial incentives.

Satellite images reveal changing economic geography

Axis Capital's analysis of satellite night-time light data between 2012 and 2024 provides further evidence of regional economic expansion.

Bihar recorded annualised growth of 20.7% in night-time radiance, significantly exceeding the national average of 8.6%. Uttar Pradesh recorded 10.4% growth.

Rising electricity demand, credit activity and e-way bill generation also indicate expanding economic activity across emerging business hubs.

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Employment opportunities and challenges

The emergence of industrial clusters could generate employment opportunities and attract fresh investments beyond established metropolitan markets.

However, Axis Capital's field visits to Kanpur and Lucknow revealed uneven progress. While access to financing and electricity has improved, bureaucratic hurdles, skilled labour shortages and delays in government incentives remain concerns.

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Lucknow appears to be benefiting more visibly from infrastructure improvements and rising consumer spending, while Kanpur continues to face structural challenges.

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