Speaking to Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder of Scaler and InterviewBit, on Scaler Pod, Zepto co-founder Kaivalya Vohra recalled the company's early struggles, including limited marketing resources, disappointing customer demand and a technology failure that nearly forced the platform to suspend operations.

Just 31 orders despite a publicity push

Vohra recalled that the founders had limited funds for marketing, despite raising some capital from Y Combinator. Instead of spending heavily on advertising, they approached journalists to generate publicity.

The team secured newspaper coverage scheduled for February 15, 2021, and anticipated a surge in customer orders.

However, the response was disappointing.

“And by the way, out of those 31 orders, at least 15 of them was us. Because you just want to check, is there some issue with the app, like why are people ordering?” Vohra said.

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The founders quickly shifted their focus towards improving daily order volumes rather than dwelling on the unsuccessful launch.

“We were sad for 10-15 minutes, moping around, said, okay, no problem, this was day 1, tomorrow we need to beat 31, and the day after that we need to beat 31, and tomorrow we need to grow from here.”

When Zepto nearly had to shut down

The startup subsequently faced a more serious challenge when its operational software stopped functioning on December 21, the day it announced its Series C funding.

The company depended on software supplied by a UK-based provider, which became unavailable during the Christmas holiday period.

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“There was a point when we thought we might have to shut down the app,” Vohra recalled.

With just five or six engineers, including the founders, the team worked overnight to reverse-engineer an APK and develop an alternative system.

The experience fundamentally changed Zepto's technology strategy.

“And, you know, that was the day we took the decision that all software needs to be written in-house. The critical software has to be in-house 100%.”

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From early setbacks to IPO ambitions

Zepto subsequently expanded its quick-commerce operations, competing with established platforms such as Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.

Its business model relies on neighbourhood dark stores, technology-driven inventory management and rapid last-mile delivery.

However, scaling such operations requires substantial investments in warehouses, logistics, technology and customer acquisition.

As Zepto moves towards a potential IPO, investors will likely examine revenue growth, profitability, cash burn, average order values, repeat purchases and dark-store economics.

The company's early struggles also highlight an important distinction: attracting customers is only the first challenge; retaining them while improving operational efficiency determines long-term sustainability.

For Zepto, the transition from 31 launch-day orders to IPO ambitions illustrates how customer acquisition, technology ownership and operational execution can shape a startup's growth trajectory.

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