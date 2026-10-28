India to add 16.5 million tonnes of diesel capacity: Can it become the world's diesel pump?

“We will be in a happy situation of not only refining for ourselves but for the world,” Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

India has already emerged as the world's second-largest exporter of seaborne diesel this year, behind the United States, according to ship-tracking data from Kpler. Additional capacity could strengthen its position as a swing supplier — a producer capable of increasing exports when supply tightens elsewhere.

Indian Oil, HPCL, BPCL lead expansion

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest refiner, plans to add around 18 million tonnes of annual refining capacity, enabling it to produce approximately 8 million tonnes of additional diesel each year, IOC chairman A S Sahney said.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) expects its new 9-million-tonne-per-year refinery in Rajasthan to produce around 3 million tonnes of diesel annually once operations stabilise next year, chairman Vikas Kaushal said.

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Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) plans to add 1.5 million tonnes of annual diesel output from next year, chairman Sanjay Khanna said.

Numaligarh Refinery, a subsidiary of Oil India, is expected to contribute another 3 million tonnes of diesel production as its refinery in northeastern India expands to a capacity of 9 million tonnes per year by March 2027.

🇮🇳 India is about to become one of the world’s diesel pumps. State refiners will add at least 15m tonnes a year of diesel capacity, mostly from 2027, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. That’s about 300k b/d, my math. Who’s adding it? -Indian Oil, up to 9m tonnes from 2027 -Hindustan Petroleum, about 4m from its new Rajasthan refinery -Numaligarh, up to about 3m -Bharat Petroleum, 1.5m from 2028 India already makes more diesel than it burns. In the first half of the fiscal year it produced 59m tonnes and used about 46m. It overtook Russia this year as the world’s No. 2 diesel exporter, Kpler data shows. Europe is moving the other way. It’s losing at least 250k b/d of refining capacity a year. Diesel is $6.28 a gallon in the US, a record gap over gasoline. Relief arrives in 2027, and it comes from India, not Europe. Every month of delay keeps diesel margins high. — Jack Prandelli (@jackprandelli) October 27, 2026

Together, the additions are expected to lift diesel production capacity by around 16.5 million tonnes annually, although actual output will depend on commissioning schedules and refinery utilisation.

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Export surplus could reshape global fuel trade

India's expanding refining capacity comes as global fuel markets face supply uncertainty. Higher output could allow state-run refiners to meet domestic demand while releasing additional volumes for overseas markets.

Some state refiners currently purchase refined products from private companies for sale through their retail networks. Higher in-house production could reduce these purchases and free up supplies for exports, industry officials said.

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India is also developing its refining infrastructure to process a wider range of crude grades and petrochemical feedstocks, allowing refiners to respond to price differences across crude oil and refined products.

Private-sector refiners Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy already export refined fuels, while state-run companies have traditionally focused on meeting domestic demand.

However, additional capacity will not automatically translate into higher exports. Refiners will weigh domestic consumption, international diesel prices, crude costs, freight charges and export margins before deciding where to sell their output.

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India targets global refining hub status

India aims to raise its overall refining capacity to 300 million tonnes annually by 2030, with a longer-term ambition of reaching 400 million tonnes, Puri has said.

The expansion is also supported by expectations of rising domestic fuel demand as the economy grows. This means additional capacity will have to serve both India's energy needs and overseas markets.

Whether India can become the world's diesel pump will ultimately depend on how much of the planned capacity becomes operational, how competitive its export economics remain and whether global demand absorbs the additional supply. The expansion gives India an opportunity to strengthen its position in international fuel markets, but its long-term role will depend on actual production and export flows rather than capacity announcements alone.

(With agency inputs)

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