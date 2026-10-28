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India to add 16.5 million tonnes of diesel capacity: Can it become the world's diesel pump?

India to add 16.5 million tonnes of diesel capacity: Can it become the world's diesel pump?

India is set to ramp up diesel exports from 2027 as state-run refiners add 16.5 million tonnes of annual production capacity, potentially strengthening its position in global fuel markets. With India already the world's second-largest exporter of seaborne diesel, the expansion could help it capitalise on supply disruptions and tightening refining capacity in other markets.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 4:00 AM IST
India to add 16.5 million tonnes of diesel capacity: Can it become the world's diesel pump?India's expanding refining capacity comes as global fuel markets face supply uncertainty.

India is set to significantly expand its diesel production capacity from 2027 as state-run refiners ramp up output, potentially strengthening the country's position as a major supplier to global fuel markets amid disruptions caused by geopolitical conflicts and refinery closures.

Indian state refiners will collectively add around 16.5 million tonnes per year of diesel production capacity in 2027, industry officials said, as the country seeks to increase its role in international refined-fuel trade. The expansion comes as conflicts involving the US and Iran, and Russia and Ukraine, disrupt trade flows and push up freight rates.

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“We will be in a happy situation of not only refining for ourselves but for the world,” Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

India has already emerged as the world's second-largest exporter of seaborne diesel this year, behind the United States, according to ship-tracking data from Kpler. Additional capacity could strengthen its position as a swing supplier — a producer capable of increasing exports when supply tightens elsewhere.

Indian Oil, HPCL, BPCL lead expansion

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest refiner, plans to add around 18 million tonnes of annual refining capacity, enabling it to produce approximately 8 million tonnes of additional diesel each year, IOC chairman A S Sahney said.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) expects its new 9-million-tonne-per-year refinery in Rajasthan to produce around 3 million tonnes of diesel annually once operations stabilise next year, chairman Vikas Kaushal said.

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Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) plans to add 1.5 million tonnes of annual diesel output from next year, chairman Sanjay Khanna said.

Numaligarh Refinery, a subsidiary of Oil India, is expected to contribute another 3 million tonnes of diesel production as its refinery in northeastern India expands to a capacity of 9 million tonnes per year by March 2027.

Together, the additions are expected to lift diesel production capacity by around 16.5 million tonnes annually, although actual output will depend on commissioning schedules and refinery utilisation.

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Export surplus could reshape global fuel trade

India's expanding refining capacity comes as global fuel markets face supply uncertainty. Higher output could allow state-run refiners to meet domestic demand while releasing additional volumes for overseas markets.

Some state refiners currently purchase refined products from private companies for sale through their retail networks. Higher in-house production could reduce these purchases and free up supplies for exports, industry officials said.

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India is also developing its refining infrastructure to process a wider range of crude grades and petrochemical feedstocks, allowing refiners to respond to price differences across crude oil and refined products.

Private-sector refiners Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy already export refined fuels, while state-run companies have traditionally focused on meeting domestic demand.

However, additional capacity will not automatically translate into higher exports. Refiners will weigh domestic consumption, international diesel prices, crude costs, freight charges and export margins before deciding where to sell their output.

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India targets global refining hub status

India aims to raise its overall refining capacity to 300 million tonnes annually by 2030, with a longer-term ambition of reaching 400 million tonnes, Puri has said.

The expansion is also supported by expectations of rising domestic fuel demand as the economy grows. This means additional capacity will have to serve both India's energy needs and overseas markets.

Whether India can become the world's diesel pump will ultimately depend on how much of the planned capacity becomes operational, how competitive its export economics remain and whether global demand absorbs the additional supply. The expansion gives India an opportunity to strengthen its position in international fuel markets, but its long-term role will depend on actual production and export flows rather than capacity announcements alone.

(With agency inputs)

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Published on: Oct 29, 2026 4:00 AM IST
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