India's position on Russia due to security reasons: Sitharaman  

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday emphasised that India's strategic position is not just for its economic interests but also for security reasons.

"The balance India has taken in every one of the decisions in this (Russia) context has been very much because of the geopolitical location of India," the Finance Minister said.

Addressing a roundtable in a fire side chat organised by Stanford University and attended by students and faculty from across the university, the minister also spoke of the potential of blockchain technology and facilitating its growth.

"Blockchain technology is full of potential, not just in payment arena but also in many others. Our intention is in no way to hurt these, but to define how we need them & in what ways their growth should be facilitated," Sitharaman said at the rountable.

The session was moderated by Sridhar Narayanan, Professor of Marketing at Stanford, John B. Taylor, Mary and Robert Raymond professor of economics.

Earlier in the day, the Finance Minister had an interaction with a group of students studying at Stanford University covering a variety of topics.

She was accompanied by India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit S Sandhu and Chief Economic Advisor V Ananth Nageswaran.

The Finance Minister also had a meeting with Gen. James Mattis, former US Secretary of Defense, and currently Davies Family Distinguished Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University and discussed matters of mutual interest between India and the US.

Besides, Sitharaman also participated in a roundtable discussion with Women CXOs representing various fields including fintech, health, education, IT, among others.

The meeting focussed on the ways through which they could continue to contribute to India’s growth story.

“FM highlighted various Govt initiatives that are focussed on women-led development, such as schemes for #SHGs and #DirectBenefitTransfer that have especially benefited rural women, and others such as #MudraYojana that have empowered women entrepreneurs,” Finance Ministry tweeted.