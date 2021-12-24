Spend family time together this holiday season with these games

Did the Omicron virus spoil your holiday and travel plans? Are you wondering what to do on Christmas and New Year eve? Fret not, here are some interesting family games that can help spend quality yet fun time with your family and friends.



PlayShifu Orboot: Rs 1,799

Miss going out with the family and kids to explore new places and countries? PlayShifu’s Orboot can be a great way to explore not just one but many countries virtually. Orboot is primarily a globe that comes to life with the Orboot app. Unlike a traditional globe that has borders and names of countries and popular cities, this one has a graphical representation of the regions along with visuals depicting cultures, monuments, animals, weather, and more.

For instance, India is represented with the Taj Mahal, a Kathakali dance figure, a tiger and more. All countries have a 'star' icon which audio-visually shares a lot of information about the country. When pointing the device’s camera at the image on the globe, a 3D image of the same appears on the phone's display. A tap on the image triggers more information. In all, over 400 highlights and 1,000 facts are available. It’s accompanied by a play passport too, which your kids can stamp after visiting the country virtually.



LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE Building Kit (1,677 Pieces): Rs 19,999

Wondering what to do indoors? Gift yourself this LEGO Ferrari Building Kit. The 1,677 pieces set includes front and back suspension, opening doors, a V8 engine with moving pistons and a functioning steering wheel and original stickers. It is a fantastic set to build with impeccable attention to detail and engineering beautifully captured. If not Ferrari, you may pick a set that reminds you of the centrefold adorning the walls of your bedroom in your teens.



Nerf SurgeFire Elite Blaster: Rs 1,999

Toy guns are great but how about having a great indoor family fun event with the Nerf Elite Blaster? The SurgeFire Elite Blaster features 15-Dart Rotating Drum and the darts can be fired up to 90 feet distance. You can choose to blast 1 dart at a time, or slam-fire all 15 darts rapidly. These are soft darts, fun to play with teens as well as adults.



PlayShifu Tacto Chess: Rs 1,999

Helping manage essential skills with playtime, Tacto Chess is phygital (physical+digital) board game that turns the tablet into an interactive game where the player gets to use real figurines to drive the games on the screen. It offers the easiest way to learn chess with a detailed learning mode, mini puzzles, and story-based themes.

Also read: Here's what India searched for on Google in 2021

Also read: WhatsApp in 2021: From better Covid-19 response to WhatsApp payments

Also read: Twitter 2021 review: Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman among top 5 music artists in India