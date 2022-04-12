At least 13 injured, 5 shot in New York subway station incident: Reports

At least five people have been shot and 13 injured on Tuesday in a New York City's Brooklyn subway station where authorities found undetonated explosive devices, the Fire Department said, in the latest spasm of violence in the city's transit system.

At least five people have been shot in a NYC subway station, where "several undetonated devices" were also found, CNN and other media reported citing sources in the New York Fire Department.

The Fire Department of New York said the people injured have been transported to area hospitals, according to CNN.

The incident occurred during the morning commute at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighbourhood, according to news media.

It was not immediately clear whether the number of injured people included those who were shot.

A New York City police spokesperson told Reuters that officers were responding to the scene, but did not have details on the number of individuals shot.

The New York Police Department warned people to stay away from the area, which is known for its thriving Chinatown, views of the Statue of Liberty and Industry City, a sprawling warehouse district that has become home to many creative businesses.

Further details were not immediately available. New York City police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour.

Video footage showed a massive law enforcement presence around the subway station, including heavily armed officers and dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles.

