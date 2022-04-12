At least 16 injured, 8 shot in New York subway station incident: Reports

At least eight people have been shot and 16 injured on Tuesday in a New York City's Brooklyn subway station where authorities found undetonated explosive devices, the Fire Department said, in the latest spasm of violence in the city's transit system.

At least eight people have been shot in a NYC subway station, where "several undetonated devices" were also found, CNN and other media reported citing sources in the New York Fire Department.

The Fire Department of New York said the people injured have been transported to area hospitals, according to CNN.

The incident occurred during the morning commute at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighbourhood, according to news media.

It was not immediately clear whether the number of injured people included those who were shot.

A New York City police spokesperson told Reuters that officers were responding to the scene, but did not have details on the number of individuals shot.

The New York Police Department warned people to stay away from the area, which is known for its thriving Chinatown, views of the Statue of Liberty and Industry City, a sprawling warehouse district that has become home to many creative businesses.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour.

Video footage showed a massive law enforcement presence around the subway station, including heavily armed officers and dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles.

The New York Police Department warned people to stay away from the area, which is known for its thriving Chinatown, views of the Statue of Liberty and Industry City, a sprawling warehouse district that has become home to many creative businesses.

In recent months New York has experienced a rise in gun violence in general and a spate of attacks in the city's transit system, one of the world's oldest and most extensive.

Local and federal law enforcement officials gathered at the scene, watched by small crowds of people on sidewalks huddled against buildings in a drizzle. Many officers could be seen donning heavy-duty armor and helmets.

The fire department initially said that undetonated explosive devices were found at the station, but police later said in a Tweet there were no active explosive devices.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was being briefed on the situation, his press secretary said in a statement shared on Twitter. Adams recently tested positive for COVID-19.

(With inputs from Agencies)