Buying iPhone Duo on October 23? Apple may not entertain walk-in customers amid stock shortage

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iPhone Duo may not be available for walk-in purchases

Apple Store employees have reportedly been instructed to guide customers on buying the iPhone Duo. This includes skipping in-store purchases on October 23 without a pre-order. Staff have reportedly been asked to discourage people from visiting the store for direct purchase.

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Customers who have already pre-ordered the device and booked an in-store pickup slot are advised to check again on October 24 for pickup availability. According to the report, pre-orders placed in India on October 19 will have an estimated shipping date of January 23, 2027. However, these instructions and the shipping date could change based on demand and market availability.

Must read: iPhone Duo supply crunch: Why Apple’s pre-order move was a ‘major mistake’?

Despite the instructions, a previous report suggests that Apple could have a big launch showcase at all flagship Apple Stores, allowing customers to get the first look and in-hand feel of the foldable. We could also expect a special “spotlight table” featuring the iPhone Duo, with demo devices demonstrating its folding mechanism. Therefore, customers might be able to experience the foldable in person, but they may not be able to purchase the device on the spot. Interested buyers may still need to pre-order or wait for stock.

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Now, we may have to wait until October 23 to see whether Apple’s planned in-store showcase goes ahead as expected and whether customers will be able to purchase the iPhone Duo on launch day or will have to wait for stock to become available.