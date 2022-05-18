iPhone 14 series launch date tipped, no delay as expected

The iPhone 14 series launch was expected to be delayed but a new leak now suggests that is not what is really happening. As per a new leak coming from tipster LeaksApplePro hinted via iDrop News, Apple will unveil the iPhone 14 series on September 13. The Cupertino-based tech giant hasn't revealed any information about the iPhone launch event yet.



The tipster didn't clarify if the event would be held online or offline, but did highlight that there would be much more than just iPhones. It is tipped that at the event, the tech giant will launch several other products, including AirPods Pro 2 and three Apple Watches.



The company is currently preparing for its developers conference WWDC 2022, which is scheduled to begin on June 6. During the event next month, Apple is expected to announce iOS 16, a newer version of iPadOS, MacOS, iPadOS, among others.

iPhone 14 series launch details



Like every year, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models under the iPhone 14 series. This year, though, the company is likely to ditch the Mini and replace it with the Max model. The four models that are expected to launch in 2022 are the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.



As far as the rumours are concerned, the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max will include a larger screen than the vanilla model and also pill-shaped notch, much slimmer bezels on the side. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are tipped to sport a similar design as the iPhone 13 and include a wide notch on the front panel.



All four models are tipped to be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, which will just be a slightly upgraded version to the A15 Bionic chip, which runs the iPhone 13 series. The iPhones will also run on iOS 16 out of the box, which will be announced next month at the WWDC event.



If rumours and leaks are considered, the iPhone 14 will be priced similar to the iPhone 13 at around $799, while the iPhone 14 Max, Pro and Pro Max are likely to be priced around $899, Rs $999, and Rs 1099. Since these are not official prices, it is better to wait for Apple to confirm these details later this year.

