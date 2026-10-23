'Not cancelled': Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert gets permission after security concerns

In a statement, BookMyShow Live said reports suggesting that the Delhi leg of Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour had been cancelled were inaccurate. The organiser emphasised that the permission had been temporarily withheld and not cancelled.

“Permission for the event had been temporarily withheld, not cancelled, and the two should not be confused,” the statement said.

READ THIS: Diljit Dosanjh brings ‘Aura’ home: 7-city India tour kicks off in Delhi on Nov 1, 7th show announced in Chandigarh

Additional security and traffic measures planned

According to the organisers, Delhi Police had sought additional safety, traffic management and crowd-control measures in view of the festive season and associated security concerns.

BookMyShow Live said it held a meeting with Delhi Police, presented a detailed plan and assured the authorities of full compliance with the prescribed security and traffic requirements.

Advertisement

“On that basis, permission for the event has been reconsidered and issued,” the organiser said, adding that it would work with Delhi Police to ensure a smooth experience for concertgoers as well as local commuters.

There was no immediate response from Delhi Police on the organiser’s statement.

ALSO READ: Arijit Singh’s ₹11.8 lakh concert VIP pass vs Diljit’s ₹17,999 VIP pass: What’s behind the price gap?

Delhi concert to kick off India leg of Aura World Tour

The October 30 performance in the national capital will mark the beginning of the India leg of Dosanjh’s Aura World Tour. Following the Delhi concert, the tour is scheduled to travel to six other cities: Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

Advertisement

The singer has already performed in multiple countries across North America, Europe and Australia as part of the international tour.

The Delhi concert is expected to draw fans from the national capital and neighbouring areas, making security arrangements, traffic management and crowd control key considerations for the event.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)