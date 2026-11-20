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What do Google Nest Mini and HomePod mini 2 offer?

The Google Nest Mini is a compact 360-degree speaker measuring 98mm in diameter and 42mm in height. It weighs around 181g and features a fabric-covered top, touch controls, and two far-field microphones. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Google Cast, allowing users to play music, ask questions, set reminders and control compatible smart home devices using Google Assistant.

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The HomePod mini 2 has a similar compact footprint, measuring 97.9mm wide and 84.3mm tall, but weighs 335g. It features a full-range driver, dual passive radiators, a custom acoustic waveguide and computational audio for real-time sound tuning. It also supports stereo pairing, multiroom audio through AirPlay and temperature and humidity sensing.

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What do you gain by upgrading to HomePod mini 2?

The biggest difference is the ecosystem. The Nest Mini works with Google services and compatible smart home products, while HomePod mini 2 is designed to work closely with Apple’s devices and Home app. It can also act as a smart home hub and detect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm sounds, sending notifications to connected Apple devices.

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Apple is also promising a more conversational Siri AI experience, with personal context and the ability to perform tasks across compatible apps. However, this feature is scheduled to arrive through a future software update and requires an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad. The HomePod mini 2 is priced at ₹18,900 in India.

So, should you upgrade?

Well, if your Nest Mini already handles music, voice commands and smart home controls well, there may be little reason to replace it immediately. But if you use an iPhone, want deeper integration with Apple’s ecosystem and plan to build a HomeKit smart home, the HomePod mini 2 offers a more compelling upgrade. The decision ultimately depends on which ecosystem you use every day.