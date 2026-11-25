The complainant, M/s Om Photo Frame, filed the case against Apple India, an Apple-authorised service provider in Panipat and a retail seller, according to Times of India. The iPhone 14 was purchased from a store in Panipat on February 19, 2023. Just three days later, the handset reportedly developed a display issue. After an examination by AppleCare, the device was replaced with a new unit on February 22, 2023.

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iPhone 14 speaker issue and Rs 42,900 repair demand

The dispute resurfaced on November 14, 2023, when the customer noticed that the phone's speaker was not working properly and that the device was overheating. He approached an authorised service centre and was initially informed that the handset was covered under warranty and would be repaired within a week.

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On November 21, the customer was told that the device would be sent to Bengaluru for further inspection. A few days later, a service representative reportedly said that the microphone mesh had been damaged and quoted Rs 79,000 for the repair.

The customer continued to seek a resolution. During another visit to the service centre on December 1, the handset was inspected, the speaker was cleaned, and a software update was carried out. However, on December 14, the customer was again informed that the microphone mesh was damaged and was asked to pay Rs 42,900 for the repair.

Apple India maintained before the commission that the damage was physical and therefore excluded from its one-year warranty coverage. The company also stated that the customer had declined its repair offer. The service provider and retailer presented their respective positions on responsibility for the dispute.

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Why the consumer commission ordered a free repair

After examining service records, messages and other documents, the commission found that the handset had developed defects, including a non-functional speaker. It observed that the respondents had not submitted an expert technician's report establishing that the problem resulted from physical damage caused by the customer's negligence.

The commission also noted that the customer had not admitted to mishandling the device. Finding Apple India responsible for deficiency in service, it ordered the company to repair the iPhone 14 free of cost within 45 days and pay Rs 5,500 towards compensation and litigation expenses.