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Swedfund invests $35 million in fund targeting renewable energy, water management

Swedfund invests $35 million in fund targeting renewable energy, water management

India is among the world's fastest-growing economies, but its development trajectory also brings significant environmental challenges

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 7:37 PM IST
Swedfund invests $35 million in fund targeting renewable energy, water managementSwedfund's investment is expected to help climate-focused businesses expand their operations

Swedish development finance institution Swedfund has committed $35 million to South Asia Growth Fund IV (SAGF IV), a private equity fund targeting growth-stage companies in India that are working towards emissions reduction and climate resilience.

The investment aims to support businesses developing low-carbon solutions, improving resource efficiency and strengthening India's ability to manage climate-related challenges. The fund will focus on sectors including renewable energy, water management and sustainable agriculture.

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In a press note, Swedfund said the investment would provide long-term growth capital to companies developing climate-friendly products and services. The move comes as India faces rising energy demand, water stress and increasing exposure to extreme weather events.

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Investment to support India's climate goals

India is among the world's fastest-growing economies, but its development trajectory also brings significant environmental challenges. Meeting the country's climate ambitions will require substantial private sector investment in technologies and businesses that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions while improving resource efficiency.

Swedfund's investment is expected to help climate-focused businesses expand their operations, strengthen resilience across critical economic sectors and contribute to job creation and sustainable economic growth.

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“India’s transition to a more sustainable and climate-resilient economy requires significant investment in innovative businesses that can deliver solutions at scale,” said Gunilla Nilsson, Investment Director and Head of Energy & Climate at Swedfund.

She added that the investment would help channel long-term capital towards companies working to reduce emissions, improve resource efficiency and strengthen resilience.

Fund targets $600 million

South Asia Growth Fund IV has a target size of $600 million. Swedfund's investment is part of an expected first close involving other international development finance institutions and private investors.

The fund is managed by GEF Capital Partners, an investment firm that has focused on environmental and resource-efficiency sectors since 2018. The firm has a dedicated team based in Mumbai to support its investment activities in the region.

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The fund's strategy centres on identifying growth-stage businesses that can deliver measurable environmental benefits while expanding commercially. Investments across renewable energy supply chains, water management and sustainable agriculture are expected to play a key role in advancing this objective.

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Swedfund's existing relationship with fund manager

Swedfund has an established relationship with GEF Capital Partners, having previously invested in South Asia Growth Fund II and South Asia Growth Fund III. It also participated in a co-investment in Arya.ag in 2025.

The latest commitment builds on this investment history and reflects Swedfund's continued focus on financing businesses that support sustainable development.

The investment is expected to strengthen access to capital for Indian companies addressing climate-related risks and supporting the transition towards a more resource-efficient economy. Its broader impact will depend on the fund's ability to identify, finance and scale businesses delivering practical climate solutions across India.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 21, 2026 7:37 PM IST
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