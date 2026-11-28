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Infosys not alone as H-1B approvals rise across North Texas

The increase in approvals extended to several other major employers operating in the region. KPMG LLP, which lists Dallas as its petitioner address, recorded 234 approvals for new H-1B employment in FY26, compared with 75 in FY25. Texas Instruments saw approvals rise from 50 to 125 during the same period, while Fort Worth-based American Airlines reported an increase from 60 to 69.

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However, some public institutions recorded a decline in new-employment approvals. UT Southwestern Medical Center reported 102 approvals in FY26, down from 124 in the previous fiscal year. Dallas Independent School District's approvals fell from 73 to 39, although approvals for continuing employment increased from 155 to 210.

The data comes from the USCIS H-1B Employer Data Hub, which tracks petition approvals across employers. New-employment and continuing-employment approvals are reported separately and represent different categories of petitions.

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Texas governor-elect plans to reverse H-1B restrictions

The increase in corporate approvals comes as Texas considers a potential shift in its policy on foreign-worker sponsorship. On January 27, 2026, outgoing Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive requiring certain state agencies and public higher-education institutions to obtain written permission from the Texas Workforce Commission before filing new H-1B petitions.

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The restrictions were introduced to prioritise qualified Texas residents for taxpayer-funded positions and are scheduled to remain in effect until May 31, 2027, unless exceptions are granted.

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has said she intends to rescind the directive after taking office on January 19, 2027. In a November 18 interview with The Texas Tribune, she acknowledged concerns about misuse of the H-1B programme but opposed a blanket restriction, citing staffing challenges faced by public institutions.

Hinojosa has yet to detail the safeguards or reporting requirements that could replace the directive. The existing restrictions do not directly apply to private-sector companies such as Infosys and Texas Instruments. Any reversal would primarily affect the public institutions covered by the order rather than change the federal H-1B approval process.

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H-1B approvals do not establish job displacement

The increase in approvals has renewed debate over the role of foreign professionals in the North Texas labour market. However, the available data does not establish whether sponsored workers replaced American employees, whether employers were unable to find qualified local candidates or whether the approvals were linked to reported layoffs.

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Texas Instruments submitted layoff notices in 2025 covering 163 positions at its Dallas DFAB facility and another 19 in Sherman. The notices indicate planned job reductions but do not confirm the final number of layoffs or establish a connection with H-1B sponsorship.