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Apple ‘Welcome Home’ launch today: HomeView, new Apple TV and HomePod mini expected

Apple ‘Welcome Home’ launch today: HomeView, new Apple TV and HomePod mini expected

Apple's latest product showcase shifts attention from personal devices to connected living, with smarter home controls and a stronger role for Siri AI expected.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 12:38 PM IST
Apple ‘Welcome Home’ launch today: HomeView, new Apple TV and HomePod mini expectedApple’s ‘Welcome Home’ event today at 6:30 pm IST.

Apple’s ‘Welcome Home’ launch takes place today, October 13, as the company looks to strengthen its presence in the smart home market. Unlike its usual product keynotes, this time it is a private media experience in New York, beginning at 6:30 PM IST, rather than a public livestream. Apple is expected to announce new home-focused hardware, with reports pointing to a smart display, an updated Apple TV 4K and a refreshed HomePod mini. The bigger development is how Apple could bring these devices together through Siri AI, letting people manage household routines, entertainment and connected accessories more easily. 

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Apple HomeView, Apple TV and HomePod mini

Reports say the biggest expected addition is HomeView, a smart home hub reportedly featuring a 6-inch square touchscreen, an A18 chip, and 8GB of RAM. It could use Siri AI to control smart devices, display calendars, weather and widgets, play media and support FaceTime calls. A camera and presence sensor may personalise the interface for different household members. Reports also suggest tabletop and wall-mounted versions, with pricing around $350 (around ₹33,300).

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The Apple TV 4K could retain its existing design but get an A19 chip, 8GB of RAM, and Apple’s N1 networking chip, adding Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support. A revised Siri Remote with a built-in speaker is also expected, while the device could cost at least $199 (roughly ₹19,000).

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According to the reports, the HomePod mini may receive an S10 chip, second-generation ultra-wideband technology and the N1 chip. New colour options are expected, while Siri AI could improve voice interactions. Its price may remain at $129 (around ₹12,300)

Apple is also reportedly working with LG on connected-home accessories, including a video doorbell, smart lock, thermostat, temperature sensor and indoor, outdoor and floodlight cameras. These could arrive later as part of an Apple Home Collection.

Reports suggest the Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini could go on sale on October 30, while HomeView may ship in mid-November. Indian prices and availability remain unconfirmed.

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Published on: Oct 13, 2026 12:38 PM IST
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