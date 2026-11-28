“Even a GTA-type game is coming, but I will reveal more at the right time,” Malhotra said, adding that the game would be based on the Ramayana.

“I want every child to play Ramayana just like they play GTA. I want them to enjoy as well as learn while playing the game,” he added.

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Ramayana game to feature Jatayu and Ravana

Offering a glimpse into the proposed gaming experience, Malhotra said the idea was to allow audiences to immerse themselves in the world they encounter on screen. He explained that the film would help establish the universe before audiences could experience it interactively through the game.

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“My strategy was that once people get the confidence that they are enjoying it after watching the film about its world, they can now fly with Jatayu and fight with Ravana,” he said.

Malhotra confirmed that the game is already in production but did not disclose its developer, gaming platforms, launch date or detailed gameplay features. It also remains unclear whether the project will feature a fully open-world format similar to the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Gaming industry bigger than films, says Namit Malhotra

The producer also highlighted the growing importance of video games in the entertainment business, pointing to the medium's potential to reach audiences beyond traditional cinema.

“The gaming industry today is bigger than the film industry,” Malhotra said, explaining why interactive experiences could become an important part of the Ramayana franchise.

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His plans extend beyond a video game. Malhotra has previously discussed building a larger entertainment universe around the epic, including animated projects, spin-offs, merchandise, theme parks and immersive experiences.

The strategy aims to create multiple ways for audiences to engage with the story rather than limiting it to a two-part film series.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ambitious project seeks to bring the Indian epic to audiences on a global scale.

The proposed video game could offer another avenue for introducing younger audiences to the characters and stories of the Ramayana, combining entertainment with elements of cultural learning.