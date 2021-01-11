Ujaas Energy stock locked in upper circuit of 5%, here's why

Ujaas Energy share price opened at 5% upper circuit on Monday after Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP bought stake in the company.

Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP bought 13,51,280 equity shares in the company at Rs 3.85 per share, bulk deal data on NSE showed.

Following the news, Ujaas Energy share opened at 5% upper circuit of Rs 4.18, also it's intraday high against the previous closing price of Rs 3.99. The stock also hit an intraday low of Rs 3.83 during the session.

Ujaas Energy share price is trading higher than 5, 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages but lower than 200-day moving averages.

Ujaas Energy has risen 52% in the last 7 days.

Ujaas Energy share has fallen 26% in one year. However, the stock has gained 45% in the last one week, 41% in one month and 52% since the beginning of the year.

Market capitalisation of the firm rose to Rs 83.72 crore.

The stock has touched a 52-week high and 52-week low of Rs 10.46 and Rs 2.18, respectively.

