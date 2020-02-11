Delhi Election Results Live Updates: AAP back in power with 62 seats

Delhi Elections Result 2020 : AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has reached Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place to offer prayers following his party's thumping win in Delhi election 2020. The police has cordoned off the entire area owing to the security arrangements. According to the trends, AAP would clench 62 seats, while BJP will be contained to only 8. Congress will draw a blank and lose from every seat it had contested. Congratulatory messages have poured in for the winning party. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, DMK Chief MK Stalin and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray congratulated AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. Meanwhile, BJP has conceded defeat. BJP chief JP Nadda said that the party respects the mandate of the people of Delhi. BJP's Manoj Tiwari also said that they did not perform well and the results will be evaluated. He also asked the party workers to not get disheartened. The victorious Aam Aadmi Party has said that this is the first time a party has won on the basis of its work.

10.06 pm: AAP wins 62 seats

As the counting for votes concludes, AAP has emerged the undisputed victor with 62 seats to its name. BJP managed only 8 seats, whereas Congress was limited to none.

9.05 pm: Out of 70 seats in Delhi Assembly, AAP has won 58 and is ahead on 4 others, taking the tally t0 62. Meanehile, BJP has won 7 seats amd is leading in one constituency.

8.83 pm: Trends so far show AAP victorious on 55 seats, whereas it is still leading on 7 seats, bringing the total tally to 62 seats. Meanwhile, BJP has won 7 seats is ahead on 1 seat.

6.35 pm: PM Narendra Modi congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party on the stellar show in 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2020

6.26 pm: Arvind Kejriwal has won from New Delhi constituency. His party has won 38 seats so far, and is ahead on 24 others.

6.20 pm: ECI declares results for 40 out of 70 seats; AAP wins 37

The election commission of India (ECI) has announced results for 40 out of 70 seats in Delhi election 2020. AAP has won 37 assembly seats and is leading on 25 others. Whereas, BJP has won three seats and is leading on five.

6.15 pm: Manoj Tiwari reacts when asked by a reporter if he (reporter) should delete the screenshots of the tweets posted by Tiwari over Delhi elections. Watch Tiwari's reaction.

#WATCH Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari, when asked by a reporter if he (reporter) should delete the screenshots of the tweets posted by Tiwari (over Delhi elections)? #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/gMrQ53EJYg - ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

6.10 pm: AAP victorious on 36 seats, BJP 3 as of 6 pm

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has won 36 seats and is leading on 26. Whereas, BJP has won 3 seats and is leading on 5 as of 6 pm.

6.04 pm: Actor Swara Bhaskar reacts to AAP's win in Delhi election 2020

Reacting to AAP's victorious lead in Delhi election 2020 Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar took to Twitter to express her elation. "Dilli Meri Jaan! Phir sey pyaar ho gaya tum sey," Swara tweeted. Huge CONGRATULATIONS to You @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia @AtishiAAP @raghav_chadha @dilipkpandey @KhanAmanatullah and all other victorious Candidates and team of @AamAadmiParty," she further said in her tweet.

Dilli Meri Jaan! Phir sey pyaar ho gaya tum sey!! - Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 11, 2020

5.56 pm: Delhi Election Results 2020: AAP's Atishi Marlena wins high-stake battle in Kalkaji

Atishi Marlena of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won from the Kalkaji constituency in the Delhi assembly elections for 2020 in a high-stake battle against Dharamvir Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shivani Chopra of Congress.

Atishi won by a margin of over 11,000 votes against her closest rival Dharambir Singh. At one point, she was leading by just seven votes against her BJP rival. Atishi also faced stiff competition from Shivani Chopra, the daughter of Subhash Chopra, Congress President, Delhi.

5.45 pm: Arvind Kejriwal offer prayers at Hanuman Temple in CP

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal and party leader Manish Sisodia offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.

Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal and party leader Manish Sisodia offer prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/lmIwEqAEPj - ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

5.30 pm: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal reaches Hanuman Temple in CP

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has reached Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place to offer prayers following his party's thumping win in Delhi election 2020.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal reaches Hanuman Temple at Cannaught Place to offer prayers. #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/srlNUN34UJ - ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

5.17 pm: Arvind Kejriwal to visit Hanuman mandir in CP shortly

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will visit the Hanuman temple in Delhi's CP in a shortwhile from now as the party has registered a thumping win in Delhi election 2020. The police has cordoned off the entire area owing to the security arrangements.

5.10 pm: AAP victorious on 26 seats, BJP wins 2 as on 5.10 pm

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP as won 26 seats and is leading in 37 as per trends coming till 5.10 pm. Whereas, the BJP has won two seats and is leading in five.

5.00 PM: "We don't do politics of hate, we do politics of 'sabka saath sabka vikas'. Lot of things are said during elections but we never wanted that roads should be blocked for 60 days. We opposed that yesterday, we are opposing that today," said Manoj Tiwari.

4.53 PM: AAP shares images of Delhi government schools and Mohalla Clinics.

Dear Delhi Govt schools and Mohalla Clinics, this is your victory.



In the last 5 years, you've made Delhi proud. pic.twitter.com/qA9leDJhTA AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

4.51 PM: AAP wins 18 seats while BJP manages to secure only 1 seat so far. AAP is leading in another 45 seats while BJP is leading in 6 seats. Congress has managed to draw a blank.

4.47 PM: Manoj Tiwari on AAP's victory: "I thank the people of Delhi. I thank our party workers for their hardwork, they've done a lot. I accept the mandate of people of Delhi and congratulate Arvind Kejrwial. I hope he'll perform well as per the expectations of the people. We couldn't perform well. We'll evaluate this. Sometimes we get discouraged when results are not as per our expectations but I would like to tell our workers to not be disheartened...Compared to 2015 our winning percentage has increased."

4.43 PM: Visuals from Arvind Kejriwal's victory speech. "Delhi, you have done it," said Aam Aadmi Party.

Delhi you have done it!!!



For the first time in the history of India, an election has been won on the basis of work. pic.twitter.com/aPGms4Myfn AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

4.41 PM: Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Arvind Kejriwal who celebrates her birthday on February 11 said, "It's the biggest gift I've received. This is the victory of truth. I think politics should be done on basis of issues. Political parties should learn that such comments shouldn't be made."

4.39 PM: Former Congress leader Urmila Matondkar congratulates AAP.

Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal on sweeping victory against huge odds.Great to see victory of . Its also a victory of people of #Delhi as they show that we need to vote on d basis of Development n Progress for Progessive India.Bravo #DelhiResults #AamAadmiParty pic.twitter.com/FHGKhcoHIq Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) February 11, 2020

4.37 PM: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on AAP's victory: "Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party for an emphatic victory #DelhiResults. Wish you the best for making Delhi better than it is. People have spoken. Democracy has strengthened. Hopefully, acrimony will end."

4.32 PM: AAP wins in 13 seats, while BJP has managed to win in 1 till 4:30pm, according to the Election Commission. AAP is also leading in 46 seats, while BJP is ahead only in 6 seats.

4.30 PM: Raghav Chadha on AAP's victory: "People of Delhi have proven that Delhi's son Arvind Kejriwal isn't a terrorist but a true patriot. He's working for nation building, the work he's doing is what constitutes patriotism. What BJP is doing, isn't patriotism."

4.23 PM: A dejected Anil Vij, BJP leader said that in Delhi freebies won and issues lost. The AAP has breached the psychological mark of 63 while BJP has been contained to only 7 seats.

4.19 PM: Manoj Tiwari thanks voters in Delhi. He also took to Twitter to thank the workers for their work.

4.15 PM: Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on AAP's victory: "Leaving aside electoral issues, one must work and fulfill promises. We must steer clear of the level of politics which was there in Delhi Election. I congratulate Delhi for giving a decisive mandate fearlessly. I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal."

4.06 PM: BJP's OP Sharma secures Vishwas Nagar seat. He defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Deepak Singla by more than 10,000 votes.

4.00 PM: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on AAP's victory: "AAP win in Delhi has shown the nation 'jan ki baat'. The people of Delhi have bursted the thought process of those who felt they were deshbhakts and those opposing them were anti nationals. Now it's not Mann ki Baat but Jan ki Baat that will rule the nations and people of Delhi have shown this. The so called nationalist government put in all the might yet couldn't stand in front of the broom."

3.59 PM: BJP concedes defeat. "The BJP respects the mandate given by the people of Delhi," said BJP chief JP Nadda.

Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 11, 2020

3.55 PM: AAP secures Seelampur constituency that recently witnessed intense anti-CAA protests. AAP's candidate Abdul Rehman defeats BJP candidate in the fray Kaushal Kumar Mishra by a margin of 27,887 votes.

3.54 PM: Tejaswi Yadav on AAP's victory: "I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal. The mandate given by the people of Delhi has shown that they will vote on work and development."

3.44 PM: Lord Hanuman has blessed us, may god give us more strength to serve people of Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

3.40 PM: Arvind Kejriwal thanks people of Delhi for reposing their faith in AAP for the third time; this is victory of Delhi people who considered me as their son and voted for us.

3.38 PM: Atishi on her victory: "Thank you to all the people of Delhi for putting their faith in @AamAadmiParty and voting for politics of development. In the last 5 years we have endeavoured to make Delhi's Govt. Schools the best in the country and now we'll make Kalkaji the best constituency in Delhi!"

3.36 PM: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal greets party workers at party headquarters in Delhi.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal greets party workers at party headquarters in Delhi. #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/h3ICwir27n ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

3.16 PM: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal is expected to hold a press conference at the party headquarters at 3.30 PM. His party is head for a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

2.58 PM: P Chidambaram on AAP's victory: "AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022."

#DelhiElectionResults: Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia shows victory sign as he leads from Patparganj assembly constituency https://t.co/OFVsRCy9zt pic.twitter.com/52CVfhPyUN ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

2.50 PM: AAP leader Manish Sisodia says the BJP tried a lot to divide people on the lines of Hindu-Muslims, but the people of Delhi have shown that they have rejected this narrative and want development.

2.45 PM: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia shows victory sign as he leads from Patparganj assembly constituency.

#WATCH Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha celebrates with party workers as trends show he is leading from Rajinder Nagar constituency. pic.twitter.com/KTDmilbjrV ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

2.37 PM: Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha celebrates with party workers as trends show he is leading from Rajinder Nagar constituency. -ANI

2.35 PM: Check Assembly-Wise Delhi Election Results

2.33 PM: Latest tally

AAP: 61

BJP: 09

Congress: 0

2.32 PM: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has breached the psychological mark of 60, while BJP has been reduced to just 10 seats. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had held several rallies in Delhi, primarily on the agendas of Citizenship Amendment Act.

2.27 PM: Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party on a resounding victory in Delhi elections. "Let this victory be a harbinger for pro-people and inclusive politics in our country," says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

2.25 PM: Kapil Mishra, BJP candidate from Model Town constituency: "I congratulate Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal for the excellent victory. BJP has lost the fifth state election in a row. It means we have somewhere failed to connect with the people of Delhi."

2.00 PM: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal celebrates with wife Sunita as AAP takes big lead Delhi Election results.

Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty on a resounding victory in Delhi elections. Let this victory be a harbinger for pro-people and inclusive politics in our country. pic.twitter.com/oJYbH7YsA3 Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 11, 2020

1.47 PM: BJP MP Parvesh Verma has said the party accepts the result. "We will work hard and give a better performance in the next elections. If this election would have been on Education and Development, then Education Minister (Manish Sisodia) would not have been trailing."

1.42 PM: Amanatullah Khan, AAP candidate from Okhla: Dilli ki janta ne aaj BJP aur Amit Shah ji ko current lagane ka kaam kiya hai, ye kaam ki jeet huyi hai aur nafrat ki haar. Maine nahi, janta ne record (his lead margin) toda hai.

1.41 PM: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders huddled at party office. Political strategist Prashant Kishor also present. AAP is leading on 58 seats as per official EC trends.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal celebrates with wife Sunita as AAP takes big lead #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/Ie2lKRVoyJ ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

1.37 PM: Manish Sisodia may lose his seat: Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia is trailing with a vote share of 47.75 per cent whereas BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi is leading with a vote share of 49.16 per cent. Sisodia's prime focus throughout his campaign was education and highlighting the initiatives taken by the AAP in the same regard.

1.28 PM: With 'massive mandate', Delhi has said Kejriwal is 'not a terrorist': AAP leader Sanjay Singh

With the early trends suggesting a third term for the AAP in Delhi, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said by giving a "massive mandate", people of the national capital have said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a staunch nationalist. Despite the BJP using all its might to wrest power in the national capital, the "son of Delhi" won, he said. -- PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders at party office. Political Strategist Prashant Kishor also present. AAP is leading on 58 seats as per official EC trends pic.twitter.com/sZ5gR0kmBv ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

1.21 PM: Kejriwal for 2024? A poster of Arvind Kejriwal urging citizens to call on a helpline number to give their inputs for nation-building has been put up outside the AAP headquarters in Delhi. AAP started the outreach programme soon after the early trends poured in indicating a huge win for the party.

1.15 PM: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee congratulates Arvind Kejriwal: "I have congratulated Arvind Kejriwal. People have rejected BJP. Only development will work, CAA, NRC and NPR will be rejected."

1.13 PM: DMK President MK Stalin congratulates Arvind Kejriwal on the massive mandate. "This is clear vindication that development trumps communal politics," MK Stalin.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on #DelhiElectionResults: I have congratulated Arvind Kejriwal. People have rejected BJP. Only development will work, CAA, NRC and NPR will be rejected pic.twitter.com/VgpX9TmoLs ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

1.09 PM: Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP from East Delhi: "We accept Delhi Election Results and congratulate Arvind Kejriwal & the people of Delhi. We tried our best but, probably, we could not convince the people of the state. I hope Delhi develops under the chief ministership of Arvind Kejriwal."

1.05 PM: AAP brothers and sisters, when we win today, stay humble, stay grounded: Singer and musician Vishal Dadlani.

I congratulate @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty for forming government yet again in Delhi,on a massive mandate.



This is clear vindication that development trumps communal politics.



Federal rights and regional aspirations must be strengthened in the interest of our country. M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 11, 2020

12.57 PM: Political strategist Prashant Kishor meets Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the AAP office. AAP looks certain to retain power in Delhi.

BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir: We accept #DelhiElectionResults and congratulate Arvind Kejriwal & the people of Delhi. We tried our best but, probably, we could not convince the people of the state. I hope Delhi develops under the chief ministership of Arvind Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/GO4HG7s5fI ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

12.54 PM: Prashant Kishor has thanked the people of Delhi for standing up to protect the "soul of India".

Haare toh mehnat karenge,

Jeete toh aur mehnat karenge.



Not watching the counting. Too stressful. Will be back post-result. May whatever is best for India, happen.#AAP brothers & sisters, when we win today, stay humble, stay grounded. Jai Hind. VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 11, 2020

12.52 PM: Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!

12.44 PM: As per the latest official trends, the AAP is ahead on 57 seats while the BJP is distant second on 13 seats. The Congress seems to have failed in securing lead.

12.42 PM: BJP chief Manoj Tiwari: "Now, all talk is over. Now, we have to wait for the blessings of the people. I am confident it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats."

12.32 PM: Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, while celebrating the party's victory at the party office, says 'Aaj Hindustan jeet gaya'.

12.27 PM: Cong leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: "Common people have decided they will choose either BJP or AAP. It's a vote for development agenda...From PM to grassroots workers, it's been a fight between a giant and a pygmy and the pygmy has won."

12.16 PM: AAP's Amanatullah Khan trailing from Okhla: In Okhla, AAP's candidate Amanatullah Khan is trailing against the BJP's Braham Singh. Braham Singh has so far secured a vote share of 52.48 per cent, whereas Khan has secured a vote share of 40.42 per cent.

11.53 AM: Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia trailing behind BJP's Ravi Negi by 1576 votes, in Patparganj Assembly constituency. AAP'a Rajesh Rishi leading against Bharatiya Janata Party's Ashish Sood from Janakpuri, after 7 rounds of counting.

11.42 AM: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is leading by a margin of 6,413 votes against BJP's Sunil Yadav with 5,182 votes.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Political Strategist Prashant Kishor at AAP party office pic.twitter.com/Lxx4fbdMM7 ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

11.08 AM: Aam Aadmi Party appears to be heading back to power for a second term in Delhi with the party leading in 57 seats of the 70 and the BJP ahead in 13 as votes for last week's Assembly elections are being counted.

11.03 AM: AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi now leading from Model Town constituency. BJP candidate Kapil Mishra was leading earlier in the day. India Today-Axis My India exit poll had predicted a victory for Kejriwal-led party.

11.01 AM: Visuals of AAP workers celebrating in Amritsar.

Thank you Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India! Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) February 11, 2020

10.59 AM: AAP leads with 52 seats while BJP distant second with 18 seats.

10.57 AM: Close contest between AAP and BJP in Patparganj. AAP's Manish Sisodia is at 4,945 votes, BJP's Ravi Negi at 4,983 votes so far.

10.56 AM: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot leading by 85 votes from Najafgarh constituency, as per Election Commission.

10.55 AM: AAP candidate Sanjeev Jha leading by 6,988 votes from Burari constituency.

10.51 AM: AAP's Pramila Tokas leading from RK Puram constituency: Election Commission

10.50 AM: Visuals from BJP headquarters.

Maharashtra: Aam Aadmi Party workers in Mumbai's Andheri celebrate the party's performance in #DelhiPolls2020. pic.twitter.com/gSJH8F8vkf ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

10.48 AM: Congress MP AR Chowdhury said, "Everyone knew that Aam Aadmi Party will return to power for the third time. Congress's defeat will not send a good message. The victory of AAP against the Bharatiya Janata Party and its communal agenda is significant."

10.45 AM: Manoj Tiwari says he is ready to take responsibility of whatever happens. "I am ready to take responsibility for whatever the result is," he told India Today.

10.40 AM: According to Election Commission, AAP is leading on 45 seats, while BJP is trailing with leads on 19 seats.

10.38 AM: AAP's Jarnail Singh is leading from Tilak Nagar after first round of counting.

10.34 AM: Amid a huge gap between the BJP and AAP, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has said that there is still time before counting of votes concludes. He also said as the BJP chief, he would accept the Delhi people's mandate respectfully.

Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party workers in Amritsar celebrate as trends indicate lead for the party. #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/D7LUgACXkE ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

10.23 AM: Bharatiya Janata Party's Kapil Mishra leading from Model Town by a margin of 98 votes; Manish Sisodia leading from Patparganj by a margin of 112 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party's Kapil Mishra has the daunting task of dethroning Aam Aadmi Party's incumbent MLA from Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi.

Latest visuals from Bharatiya Janata Party Headquarters. BJP is at 18 seats and AAP is at 50 seats as per official EC trends right now pic.twitter.com/EUxnIR4vJj ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

10.15 AM: Almost two hours after the counting of votes started in Delhi, the AAP has secured lead on 49 seats in the Delhi Assembly polls 2020. The BJP as of now is a distant second at 20 seats whereas the Congress is still at 0 seats.

10.03 AM: Official EC trends suggest AAP is leading on 22 seats while BJP is head on just 14 seats.

9.57 AM: Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is leading by a margin of 2,026 votes from the New Delhi constituency. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijender Gupta is trailing by 1,172 votes from Rohini. -ANI

9.55 AM: Reversing trend after two days of fall, market indices Sensex and Nifty opened bullish, up 0.70% each on Tuesday, tracking following strong cues from global equities amid Delhi Election Result Day. Check full story here.

9.45 AM: People of Delhi have accepted our governance model. At the counting centre, right now, I can see I am getting double the votes as compared to the BJP candidate: Saurabh Bhardwaj

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari: Trends indicate that there is a gap between AAP-BJP, there is still time. We are hopeful. Whatever the outcome, being the State Chief I am responsible. #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/k2G7r0OGCu ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

9.42 AM: Aam Aadmi Party's Madal Lal leading from Kasturba Nagar after first round of counting.

9.40 AM: Aam Aadmi Party's Saurabh Bhardwaj leading with a margin of 1,505 votes from Greater Kailash constituency, reports ANI. Saurabh Bhardwaj is one of the prominent candidates of the party.

9.35 AM: Celebrations have begun at the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi after initial trends suggested the party is leading by a huge margin in the national capital.

#DelhiElectionResults: Bharatiya Janata Party's Kapil Mishra leading from Model Town by a margin of 98 votes; Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia leading from Patparganj by a margin of 112 votes. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/AOwR9ki4YE ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

9.30 AM: AAP candidate from Rajinder Nagar, Raghav Chadha, leading from Gole Market. The Rajinder Nagar constituency has witnessed a tough fight between 31-year-old Raghav Chadha from AAP and 25-year-old Rocky Tuseed from Congress and 58-year-old veteran RP Singh from BJP. While this is Raghav Chadha's first assembly election, he had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 General Elections from South Delhi.

9.27 AM: Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 24 of the total 27 strongholds of the party, says India Today.

Burari: Leading

Timarpur: Leading

Mangolpuri: Leading

Shalimar Bagh: Trailing

Shakur Basti: Leading

Model Town: Leading

Sadar Bazar: Leading

Karol Bagh: Leading

Patel Nagar: Leading

Madipur: Trailing

Hari Nagar: Leading

Tilak Nagar: Leading

Vikaspuri: Leading

Delhi Cantt: Trailing

New Delhi: Leading

Jangpura: Leading

Kasturba Nagar: Leading

Malviya Nagar: Leading

Deoli: Leading

Ambedkar Nagar: Leading

9.22 AM: Manish Sisodia leading from Patparganj: Going by the early trends, Manish Sisodia looks like he will retain the seat.Sisodia is contesting against BJP's Ravi Negi and INC's Laxman Rawat. Both Negi and Rawat are first-timers. Ravi Negi is also BJP ward president from Vinod Nagar.

9.08 AM: AAP MP Sanjay Singh: "Wait for the final result, we are going to register a massive win."

Aam Aadmi Party's Saurabh Bhardwaj: People of Delhi have accepted our governance model. At the counting centre, right now, I can see I am getting double the votes as compared to the BJP candidate. https://t.co/6jdOIL4MJy ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

9.00 AM: Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj Assembly constituency Manish Sisodia and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ravi Negi at Akshardham counting centre.

Sanjay Singh, AAP MP on early trends: Wait for the final result, we are going to register a massive win. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/XUHwuKbquC ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

8.53 AM: AAP leader Atishi leading in Kalkaji: Atishi has been widely credited for her role in the upliftment of government schools in Delhi. The Oxford University graduate said that education and health have been some of the primary issues of the Kejriwal government apart from women empowerment.

8.49 AM: The AAP headquarters has been decorated as initial trends suggest a big victory for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. As per reports, the Delhi CM will arrive the headquarters along with his family soon.

8.43 AM: All real-time trends and results of Delhi Elections 2020 will be available on ECI's website results.eci.gov.in and voter helpline app.

#DelhiElections: Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj assembly constituency Manish Sisodia and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ravi Negi at Akshardham counting centre pic.twitter.com/VAlUKxWMQj ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

8.30 AM: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal leads from New Delhi Assembly seat. Counting still underway. If AAP wins Delhi polls 2020 then Arvind Kejriwal would become chief minister of the national capital for third term. The majority mark in the 70-member assembly stands at 36.

8.23 AM: Early trends show AAP leading on 31 seats. The BJP is ahead on eight seats and Congress on three seats.

8.11 AM: BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari says he's not nervous. "Today will be a good day for BJP. Workers at the party headquarters have started preparing for celebrations."

All real-time trends and results of Elections will be available on ECI's website https://t.co/kpYetPcU6R and Voter Helpline App from 8:00 am onwards on 11th February 2020.



Stay updated!



For more details, visit: https://t.co/HAPCkSGWxL#ECI #DelhiAssemblyElections2020 pic.twitter.com/oaIFCQoulx Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) February 10, 2020

8.08 AM: Counting of votes begins, visuals from a counting centre in Maharani Bagh.

8.01 AM: Delhi Election Results 2020: Counting of votes starts

The counting of votes has started for the Delhi Assembly polls 2020. The Delhi Assembly elections were held on February 8. The fate of 672 candidates across all 70 constituencies will be decided today. The Delhi elections were a tripartite contest between the Arvind Kejirwal-led AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

7.40 AM: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia offers prayers at his residence ahead of counting for Assembly elections. Sisodia says AAP is confident of a win because it has worked for people in the last five years.

Counting of votes begins, visuals from a counting centre in Maharani Bagh. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/PzyFNLe9Em ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

7.33 AM: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweets a prayer 'Asato Ma Sadgamya' (Oh god, lead me to light from darkness).

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last 5 years. https://t.co/kBIW1zRSjH pic.twitter.com/eUuiVKSsk5 ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

7.18 AM: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked AAP volunteers not to burst crackers during victory celebrations to prevent pollution.

7.10 AM: Children showing their support for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Counting for all 70 Assembly seats in Delhi to begin at 8 AM.









! Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 11, 2020

7.05 AM: Supporters of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal outside his house early morning on Tuesday.

#DelhiElections2020: An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter reaches Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence with his children. Counting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi to begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/jFG9M6VZ4W ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

7.01 AM: About 15,000 police personnel will guard the counting centres to ensure there's no untoward incident on the counting day. No one except authorised agents of political parties will be allowed enter the counting centres. Besides, the EC has deployed flying squads around headquarters of political parties.

6.55 AM: Delhi Traffic Police Update: Traffic movement will remain closed on Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both carriageways) due to the counting of votes today. Traffic movement will also be closed on road number 224 Dwarka from Sector 7/9 crossing towards Sector 9/10. -- ANI

6.50 AM: Top candidates to watch out for in Delhi polls 2020

CONGRESS: Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Shivani, Yogananda Shastri, Priyanka Singh, Alka Lamba and Adarsh Shastri

Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Shivani, Yogananda Shastri, Priyanka Singh, Alka Lamba and Adarsh Shastri BJP: Vijender Gupta, OP Sharma, Jagdish Sharma, Sunil Yadav, CM Arvind Kejriwal, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Dharamveer Singh, Kapil Mishra

Vijender Gupta, OP Sharma, Jagdish Sharma, Sunil Yadav, CM Arvind Kejriwal, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Dharamveer Singh, Kapil Mishra AAP: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Raghav Chadha, Somnath Bharti, Atishi Marlena and Somnath Bharti

6.45 AM: How you can check Delhi Assembly Election Results

To stay updated, the ECI's official website will have realtime information about the results. They will also be available on the Voter Helpline App. Apart from the ECI app and official website, the Delhi Assembly elections can be accessed live on BusinessToday.In, India Today TV, IndiaToday.In, AajTak TV. India Today and AajTak will begin live coverage anywhere between 6 am and 7 am.

6.42 AM: According to India Today-Axis My India survey, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is expected to win 59-68 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. The BJP will once again remain a distant second with only 2-11 seats. The exit poll predicted that about 48 per cent voters shifted from the BJP to AAP since General Election 2019. The 48 per cent voters comprise a large chunk of the lower and lower-middle-class, segment, the survey said.

Other exit polls, conducted by Times Now-IPSOS, Republic-Jan Ki Baat, ABP News, NEWSx and TV9 Bharatvarsh, also predicted that AAP is likely to secure over two-thirds majority in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Almost, every exit poll signalled that Kejriwal remained the most preferred choice as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

6.35 AM: The progress of vote counting can be tracked live across various platforms offered by the Election Commission of India. The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live on Election Commission of India websites -- eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in.

6.30 AM: Trends on the Delhi Assembly elections will start coming in soon after the counting starts around 8 am. Readers can log on to BusinessToday.In to catch all the latest updates on the Delhi Election results. You can also go to IndiaToday.In or Aaj Tak for early trends on the polls.

6.25 AM: Flashback to Delhi Elections 2015

India Against Corruption and the hunger strikes with Anna Hazare introduced a former Indian Revenue Service officer Arvind Kejriwal into the world of politics in 2013. Arvind Kejriwal won the Delhi elections and dethroned the Congress in its stronghold of 15 long years. The verdict was split and Kejriwal had to resign from the post of CM. This led to presidential rule in Delhi and elections were held after two years. In these elections,the AAP swept the Delhi Elections 2015 with a landslide victory by winning 67 out of 70 seats. This election saw the saffron party reduced to merely 3 seats. The Congress did not win any seat in this election.

6.15 AM: AAP Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan & Jangpura candidate Praveen Kumar gather outside Meerabai Institute of Technology in Maharanibagh, the designated 'Strong Room' to store EVMs used in Delhi Assembly Polls 2020.