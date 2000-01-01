Business Today
NMRC Recruitment 2019: 199 jobs available in Noida Metro Rail Corp; check salary, how to apply

NMRC recruitment 2019: Online registration for the NMRC jobs start on July 22 and the last date for online registration is August 21.
Pharma

Cipla re-enters Chinese market in joint venture with Jiangsu Acebright

Aviation

IndiGo to seek shareholder nod for board expansion to induct a woman director

IndiGo row: One of the issues that became a bone of contention between the two promoters was the expansion of the board to include more independent directors.
Energy

Petrol, diesel costlier by around Rs 4.5 per litre in Madhya Pradesh

With the increase in the central and state taxes, the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up by around Rs 4.5 per litre (depending on cities) in Madhya Pradesh
Agriculture

Monsoon rain covers most parts of cane, cotton, soybean fields in India

Info Tech

This Bengaluru-based SaaS start-up helps you ease your work on Gmail

Infra

Govt pushes for E-tolling! FASTags to be made mandatory from December 1

In a statement, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said this lane will also be converted into FASTag-only lane in a time-bound manner
Banks

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das asks PSBs to follow resolution framework, improve fraud risk management

Improving fraud risk management and deepening digital payments were some of the other key issues discussed in the pre-policy meeting on Friday.
Telecom

Mukesh Ambani to make big JioGigaFiber announcement soon? Everything we know so far

PSU

No plan to privatise railways or trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi: Railway Minister

BPO

Big wilful defaulters owe Rs 15,175 crore to PNB in July

Auto

Ford to recall and inspect over 50,000 cars for possible defect in airbags and wiring harness of batteries

The total number of such cars being inspected at this time is over 50,000 units, including models like Endeavour, Aspire, Figo and Freestyle
