NMRC recruitment 2019: Online registration for the NMRC jobs start on July 22 and the last date for online registration is August 21.
IndiGo row: One of the issues that became a bone of contention between the two promoters was the expansion of the board to include more independent directors.
With the increase in the central and state taxes, the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up by around Rs 4.5 per litre (depending on cities) in Madhya Pradesh
In a statement, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said this lane will also be converted into FASTag-only lane in a time-bound manner
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das asks PSBs to follow resolution framework, improve fraud risk management
Improving fraud risk management and deepening digital payments were some of the other key issues discussed in the pre-policy meeting on Friday.
Ford to recall and inspect over 50,000 cars for possible defect in airbags and wiring harness of batteries
The total number of such cars being inspected at this time is over 50,000 units, including models like Endeavour, Aspire, Figo and Freestyle
