Aviation Industry News, Indian airline industry news, aviation news, flights new, airports new in India
Home
SECTORS
Aviation

SpiceJet crew accuse airline of strip search, airline denies accusations

BusinessToday.In | New Delhi
SpiceJet crew accuse airline of strip search, airline denies accusations

A video showing an angry bunch of SpiceJet air hostesses accusing the airline of strip searching them at Chennai airport has gone viral, with the airline denying the claims.

 
 

Jet Airways, SpiceJet, Vistara flag concern over 'misreporting' of technical snags in Parliament

More

Air India stake sale: The unanswered questions

More

Government seeks bids to sell 76% stake in Air India, transfer management control to buyer

More

Air India employees' jobs likely to remain safe for a year if airline gets sold

More

Flyers reach wrong terminal after IndiGo, SpiceJet shift operations to Delhi's T2 airport

Some passengers had booked their tickets much in advance and the tickets mentioned T1, while some were not aware of this change at all.
More

Air India sale: Govt to set Rs 5,000 crore as minimum aggregate net worth for eligible bidders

More

Air India to make history with Delhi-Tel Aviv flight today, ending 70-year overfly ban by Saudi Arabia

The first Air India direct flight from New Delhi to Tel Aviv will take off today at 6.10 pm.
More
 
 

Chaos at Delhi's IGI Airport; thousands of bags go missing after snag at clearance counter

More

Air India employees may get ESOPs along with one-year job guarantees post privatisation

More

Man arrested for sexually harassing Vistara hostess on Lucknow-Delhi flight

An FIR under Section 354 A of the IPC has been filed. The accused has been handed over to CISF.
More

AirAsia offers tickets to Melbourne, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur for as low as Rs 1,999, domestic tickets for Rs 850

The booking period starts today, March 26 and would last till April 1.
More

Air India says PM Narendra Modi's flight records cannot be disclosed under RTI

More

IndiGo clarifies on Air India bid, says no ongoing discussions with Qatar Airways

More

IndiGo, Qatar Airways likely to make joint bid for debt-stressed Air India: Report

More
Advertisement